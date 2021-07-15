Blood Stains on Fridge, Neighbourhood CCTV Footage: Couple Hacked Woman's Body & Almost Got Away

If not for bloodstains on the fridge, the young couple arrested by Dwarka district cops for the gruesome murder of a 72-year-old woman would have gotten away.

According to a report by Times of India, after strangling the woman and hacking her body into three parts, the suspects, Tanu and Anil Arya, thoroughly cleaned the entire house multiple times to wipe away any signs of the crime. However, a few drops of the victim’s blood had splashed onto the fridge, which the couple failed to notice and eventually led police to them.

The elderly woman, Kavita, was murdered on June 30 and the couple disposed of the body parts on July 1.

When Kavita’s son and daughter-in-law returned from their hometown, they lodged a missing complaint on not finding her at home. This was when the accused couple left for their

hometown.

Initially, it was believed that Kavita may have gone somewhere, but after minutely checking the house police discovered the blood drops on the fridge. Though they became suspicious of a mishap, they could only file an FIR of abduction on July 6-7 in the absence of a body.

Soon, police stumbled upon two leads. CCTV footage from an adjacent house showed the couple entering the house and exiting with trolley bags. When cops looked around for the couple, they found their house locked. They then became the prime suspects. Technical surveillance and inquiries ended in the couple being caught from their hometown.

Cops said the couple owed Kavita Rs 1 lakh and were unable to return it due to financial crisis. When her son and his wife were away, they went to her house on the pretext of returning the money and strangled her to death.

