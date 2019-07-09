Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'Why Didn't You Mention Illness Earlier': SC Refuses to Give Saravana Bhavan Owner More Time to Surrender

Rajagopal was to surrender on July 7 to serve life term for murdering an employee in October 2001 to marry his wife.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Why Didn't You Mention Illness Earlier': SC Refuses to Give Saravana Bhavan Owner More Time to Surrender
File photo of P Rajagopal.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant any relief to Saravana Bhavan restaurant chain owner P. Rajagopal, who sought extension of time to surrender citing medical grounds in a murder case.

The apex court queried Rajagopal's counsel that if he was so ill, then why did he not mention his illness during the hearings. Then the court declined to give relief to him.

Rajagopal, 71, also sought to exempt him from surrendering in jail but treat his hospitalization as deemed jail term. The court did not agree.

Rajagopal, founder of a restaurant chain popular in the country and overseas, was sentenced to 10 years in 2004 on charges of killing an employee whose wife he wanted to make his third wife.

When the woman refused the proposal, he ordered her husband killed.

Rajagopal was sentenced to life imprisonment. He moved the apex court to delay the beginning of his term on July 7, citing ill health.

Rajagopal was supposed to surrender on July 7 after his life conviction was upheld by the apex court in March. He moved the court on Monday, citing his hospitalization and sought more time.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram