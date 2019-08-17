Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Blue Line-Aqua Line Interchange Walkway Inauguration Tomorrow

The walkway, stretching about 300 metres, has been constructed between the Sector 51 station on Aqua Line and the Sector 52 station on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Blue Line, an NMRC spokesperson said.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
Blue Line-Aqua Line Interchange Walkway Inauguration Tomorrow
Image of the Aqua Line Metro.
Loading...

Noida (UP): A walkway to connect the interchange metro stations of Blue and Aqua lines will be inaugurated here on Sunday, officials said on Saturday.

The walkway, stretching about 300 metres, has been constructed between the Sector 51 station on Aqua Line and the Sector 52 station on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Blue Line, a Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) spokesperson said.

"The walkway will be inaugurated by Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and K Sanjay Murthy, Additional Secretary to the MoHUA and Chairman of the NMRC, in the presence of NMRC Managing Director Alok Tandon," he added.

A fleet of 10 solar-powered e-rickshaws, which will carry passengers free of cost on the stretch, will also be flagged off on the occasion, the official said.

The 300-metre land stretch has existed between the two interchange stations since rail services began in the area earlier this year and have been used by commuters.

The citizens, who have been demanding a skywalk-like corridor between the two interchange stations in order to avoid double frisking and security check, had earlier raised concerns over security on the stretch during evening hours.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

