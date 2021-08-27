BMC Alerts Mumbaikars To Get Covid Test Done at Earliest on Showing Symptoms

Amid an upward trend in daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai in the last few days, the city civic body on Friday appealed to citizens to get tested at the earliest if they come in contact with any coronavirus patient or if they show any symptoms of the disease. The appeal by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) came a day after the city recorded 397 new COVID-19 cases, the highest since July 28. On August 20, Mumbai had reported 322 cases, while 342 infections were registered on August 25.

In a release, the BMC said in view of a likely third wave of the pandemic and relaxations in coronavirus restrictions, testing norms have to be implemented all over Mumbai strictly.

“Early diagnosis is the key to prevent the spread of the disease as well as recovery of patients and to reduce their hospital stay," it stated, adding progression of the illness seems to be prevented by vaccination.

Free RT-PCR (considered most accurate) and rapid antigen (which gives quick result) testing facilities are available to citizens at over 250 centres which the BMC has established at municipal dispensaries, maternity homes and civic ward offices, the release said.A list is uploaded on the BMC website – it is also available with ward war rooms – from where citizens can find out the nearest free testing centre and time slots, it said.

The release cautioned that the Delta variant of coronavirus has already spread to 11 countries, including India, raising fears it could drive the next wave of the pandemic.Appealing to senior citizens with co-morbidities to take extra care, the civic body urged people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and avoid crowded places.

Mumbai has so far (till August 26), recorded 7,42,401 COVID-19 cases and 15,963 deaths.

