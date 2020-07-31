BMC Allows Religious Sacrifice of Buffaloes Each Day at Mumbai's Deonar Abattoir from Aug 1-3 on Eid
The building was later declared as containment zone after CNN-News18 broke the story. (News18)
Several restrictions were earlier imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.
News18.com
Last Updated: July 31, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued fresh directions permitting the religious sacrifice of 150 buffaloes each day from August 1 to August 3 for Eid-ul-Adha between 6 am to 6 pm at the Deonar abattoir in Mumbai.
Several restrictions were earlier imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.
Array
(
[videos] => Array
(
)
[query] => https://pubstack.nw18.com/pubsync/v1/api/videos/recommended?source=n18english&channels=5d95e6c378c2f2492e2148a2,5d95e6c278c2f2492e214884,5d96f74de3f5f312274ca307&categories=5d95e6d7340a9e4981b2e10a&query=BMC%2Cdeonar+abbatoir%2CEid-ul-Adha%2Cmumbai%2Cslaughter+of+goats&publish_min=2020-07-28T22:47:22.000Z&publish_max=2020-07-31T22:47:22.000Z&sort_by=date-relevance&order_by=0&limit=2
)
Next Story
LIVE TV
georegion=288,country_code=US,region_code=VA,city=ASHBURN,dma=511,pmsa=8840,msa=8872,areacode=703,county=LOUDOUN,fips=51107,lat=39.0438,long=-77.4879,timezone=EST,zip=20146-20149,continent=NA,throughput=vhigh,bw=5000,network=aws,asnum=14618,network_type=hosted,location_id=0
Fuel
Price
Faridabad
Ghaziabad
Gulbarga
Guntur
Gurgaon
Guwahati
Hyderabad
Indore
Jabalpur
Jaipur
Jamshedpur
Jodhpur
Kanpur
Kolkata
Kota
Kozhikode
Lucknow
Ludhiana
Madurai
Mumbai
Mysore
Nagpur
Noida
Patna
Pune
Raipur
Ranchi
Shimla
Surat
Thrissur
Trichy
Thiruvananthapuram
Udaipur
Vadodara
Visakhapatnam
Warangal
Andhra pradesh
Assam
Bihar
Chhattisgarh
Gujarat
Haryana
Himachal pradesh
Jammu and kashmir
Jharkhand
Karnataka
Kerala
Madhya pradesh
Maharashtra
Odisha
Punjab
Rajasthan
Tamil nadu
Telangana
Uttar pradesh
Uttarakhand
West bengal
FUEL TYPE
PRICE
CHANGE
Petrol
₹ /L + 0.05
Diesel
₹ 74.26 /L + 0.05
Price AS ON
31 July 2020
Powered By
Photogallery