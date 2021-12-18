BMC Appeals Citizens to Avoid Gatherings on Christmas, New Year as Maha Reports Omicron Cases; Check Guidelines

Amid the growing cases of Omicron in the country, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday appealed to people to avoid crowding during Christmas and New Year celebrations and warned of strict action against the Covid-19 guidelines violators. Maharashtra has reported a total of 40 Omicron cases, the highest in the country so far.

In a revised guideline, the Mumbai civic body has said that the squads will be deployed at the ward level to take action against violators. It also reiterated adhering to rules during weddings and other ceremonies.

The guidelines say that in confined or closed spaces, only 50 percent of the capacity will be allowed. “In open spaces, people up to 25 percent capacity of the space to be allowed. If a gathering with more than 1000 people is planned, prior permission of Local Disaster Management Authority is mandatory,” the statement of the BMC said.

It has also appealed to people to mask properly and get fully vaccinated.

The BMC statement also said that full vaccination of all employees functioning at public places and establishments as well as all attendees at events and ceremonies is mandatory. Appropriate action will be taken against the establishment if the rule is found to be violated, it stated.

The BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has also warned celebrities and eminent personalities against flouting rules.

“Eminent personalities, Celebrities who have an influence on the society also need to be aware of the issues and act accordingly. The administration has decided to take stringent action against those who flout Covid-19 guidelines," the statement added.

