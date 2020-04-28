BMC Asks Thyrocare to Stop Testing for Coronavirus Over 'Serious' Lapses in Patients' Reports

New Delhi: The public health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a show cause notice to Thyrocare Lab over alleged lapses asking them to stop testing for coronavirus till they give a reply.

One of the largest private testing laboratories, Thyrocare has stopped working for BMC for now, bringing down the testing capacity of the city which has been witnessing huge numbers of Covid-19 cases.

The laboratory had received a notice by executive health officer Dr Padmaja Keskar and deputy executive health officer Pranita Tipre on April 22, over serious lapses in reporting of testing of samples, Mumbai Mirror reported.

According to the notice, it was observed that there was a backlog in reporting and discripancies such as incomplete or wrong information about patients were found in the reports. These irregularities created difficulty in contact tracing at field level and spread of disease in the community where the patients were residing.

These inconsistencies have also put the laboratory's licence at the risk of cancellation.

Responding to the allegations, Thyrocare owner Arokiaswami Velumani told Mumbai Mirror, "The BMC had requested for KYC data of tests we have reported. These samples were given to us without proper test requisition formats. Finally, we could trace and give the data needed in 24 hours. Nothing is pending now. Now, we don't touch samples without testing requisition formats."

Earlier, the lab was testing 600 samples for BMC and 400 for others. However, in the last three days they have done zero for BMC and 250 for others, he said.

