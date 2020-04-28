Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

BMC Asks Thyrocare to Stop Testing for Coronavirus Over 'Serious' Lapses in Patients' Reports

One of the largest private testing laboratories, Thyrocare has stopped working for BMC for now, bringing down the testing capacity of the city which has been witnessing huge numbers of Covid-19 cases.

News18.com

Updated:April 28, 2020, 5:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BMC Asks Thyrocare to Stop Testing for Coronavirus Over 'Serious' Lapses in Patients' Reports
A medic collects a swab sample of a man from a new swab testing cabin at Podar hospital in Worli in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The public health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a show cause notice to Thyrocare Lab over alleged lapses asking them to stop testing for coronavirus till they give a reply.

One of the largest private testing laboratories, Thyrocare has stopped working for BMC for now, bringing down the testing capacity of the city which has been witnessing huge numbers of Covid-19 cases.

The laboratory had received a notice by executive health officer Dr Padmaja Keskar and deputy executive health officer Pranita Tipre on April 22, over serious lapses in reporting of testing of samples, Mumbai Mirror reported.

According to the notice, it was observed that there was a backlog in reporting and discripancies such as incomplete or wrong information about patients were found in the reports. These irregularities created difficulty in contact tracing at field level and spread of disease in the community where the patients were residing.

These inconsistencies have also put the laboratory's licence at the risk of cancellation.

Responding to the allegations, Thyrocare owner Arokiaswami Velumani told Mumbai Mirror, "The BMC had requested for KYC data of tests we have reported. These samples were given to us without proper test requisition formats. Finally, we could trace and give the data needed in 24 hours. Nothing is pending now. Now, we don't touch samples without testing requisition formats."

Earlier, the lab was testing 600 samples for BMC and 400 for others. However, in the last three days they have done zero for BMC and 250 for others, he said.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres