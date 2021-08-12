BMC Begins Fifth Covid Sero Survey as Threat of Third Wave Hovers Over Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began the fifth sero survey in the slum areas of Mumbai on Thursday. It conducted the survey with the help of IDFC Institute and ATE Chandra Foundation in all 24 wards through municipal dispensaries for the slum areas.

For the non-slum area, this survey will be conducted in clinics of selected general medical practitioners. About 8,000 random samples will be taken in the survey and tested at LTMG, Sion Hospital.

The sero prevalence studies are conducted to get the evidence of past exposure to the virus and to know the spread of infection in the population.

In view of the anticipated third wave and also as COVID-19 vaccination drive is being implemented, the sero survey is important to help find out the antibody levels in the community.

So far, four surveys have been conducted by the BMC in Mumbai. The first and second Sero survey was done in July and August 2020 in three wards. The third survey was conducted in March 2021 in 24 wards and the fourth survey was undertaken from May to June 2021 in the paediatric age group.

The first sero survey showed 57 per cent population in slums had antibodies, which reduced to 45 per cent in the second survey in August 2020. The third sero survey had shown that 36.3 per cent of the population had antibodies against COVID-19.

The fourth sero survey, which was conducted among the paediatric population, had shown about 50 per cent with antibodies against COVID-19.

