BMC Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Mumbai Civic Body Raises Budget Allocation by 17.70% Ahead of Polls

Read more

Carbon sequestration, Carbon neutrality to avoid getting closer to tipping point through unprecedented transition and abrupt changes. We will focus on Carbon neutrality in various sectors and as a start BMC has signed a Power Purchase Agreement for Middle Vaitrana mixed power of Hydro and Solar for 100 MWs,” Chahal said in his Budget speech

This comes ahead of civic polls in 224 wards in BMC that are scheduled in late March or early April.

The budget focuses on ‘Ease of Living’ for its citizens in addition to ‘quality of living’. The BMC has started the process of empanelment of Urban Space Designers.

Chahal said that the BMC will actively promote EV charging stations with private participation in many public parking lots.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.