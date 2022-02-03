BMC Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: Mumbai Civic Body Raises Budget Allocation by 17.70% Ahead of Polls

Live now
BMC Budget 2022 LIVE Updates: The BMC raised budget allocation by 17.70 percent from last year for the financial year 2022-23. Presenting the budget, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, announced that the civic body has allocated Rs 45,940.78 crore for FY22 against Rs 39,038.83 crore in 2021-22.
“The BMC is acutely aware of the environment responsibilities and hence it will continue work on Mitigation, Adaptation, Read More
The BMC, in its budget, has proposed a comprehensive policy for the development and maintainece of open spaces, for which the civic body has allocated Rs 147.36 crore.
The Mumbai civic body has allocated Rs 200 crore has been allocated for a proposed desalination plant in Malad, which will have a capacity of 200 million litre daily, in finacial year 2022-23.
“The BMC is acutely aware of the environment responsibilities and hence it will continue work on Mitigation, Adaptation, Carbon sequestration, Carbon neutrality to avoid getting closer to tipping point through unprecedented transition and abrupt changes. We will focus on Carbon neutrality in various sectors and as a start BMC has signed a Power Purchase Agreement for Middle Vaitrana mixed power of Hydro and Solar for 100 MWs,” Chahal said in his Budget speech.
This comes ahead of civic polls in 224 wards in BMC that are scheduled in late March or early April.
The budget focuses on ‘Ease of Living’ for its citizens in addition to ‘quality of living’. The BMC has started the process of empanelment of Urban Space Designers.
Chahal said that the BMC will actively promote EV charging stations with private participation in many public parking lots.
