For the first time in 27 years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget will not reflect the influence of the Thackerays’ Shiv Sena, but will instead include the agenda of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party Maharashtra government.

The budget is likely to keep aside a sizable amount for concretisation of 400 km of Mumbai roads at a cost of Rs 6,080 crore as proposed by the Eknath Shinde-led government.

The budget may not have big announcements but there will be a major allocation for the ongoing projects announced by the state government like concretisation of roads.

It is also expected to make provisions for multi-speciality and maternity hospitals as well as seven sewage treatment plants at Worli, Bandra, Dharavi, Versova, Malad, Bhandup, and Ghatkopar that also got a green signal at the BKC event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

The beautification project, which has already started in many wards, may get additional funds, not to forget the BMC’s ambitious coastal road project which is 70% complete. A proposal to increase public toilets in the city may be incorporated in the budget.

Infrastructure, health, pollution control, education of the girl child, and other women-centric and development schemes are likely to be the focus of this year’s budget.

The BMC presented a budget of Rs 45,949 crore last year, and there is a buzz over whether this year the country’s richest municipal corporation will surpass that figure.

