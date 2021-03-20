BMC Can Now Conduct Surprise Covid Tests at Crowded Places, Those Who Refuse Will be Booked

With a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places every day. Mumbai has added more than 37,000 new cases in the span of one month. It recorded the highest one-day rise in cases earlier this week.

In a circular issued on Friday, the civic body stated that rapid antigen tests will be carried out for free, except those at shopping malls. The tests conducted at shopping malls will be chargeable. The tests will be mandatory for those selected, and those who refuse will have to face action under the Epidemic Act, 1897, the circular stated.

"It is a bitter pill we have to swallow now to check the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city. We appeal to citizens to comply and help carry out the rapid antigen tests," a civic official said. As per the circular, BMC officials have been given the target of carrying out 47,800 tests daily at places such as railway stations, bus depots, food joints, markets, tourist spots and government offices.

People will be chosen randomly for testing. Even if a person has already undergone testing, the civic body will insist on retesting, as detection of the infection is more important, the BMC official said.

