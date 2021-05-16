BMC Cancels Vaccination Drive in Mumbai for Monday Due to Cyclone Tauktae Warning

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday decided to cancel its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday (May 17) in view of the warning of high intensity cyclone issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cyclonic storm Tauktae is likely to pass close to Mumbai city.

The Mumbai civic body further said that the revise schedule will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (May 18 to May 20).

“The central government has directed to keep the time gap of 12 to 16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. Therefore, no one except health care workers/frontline workers will be eligible for second dose of Covishield as vaccination for other categories commenced wef March 1,2021," said the BMC.

“Hence, the walk in facility will be extended to citizens of above 60 of age for Covishield first dose during May 18 to May 20. The other conditions mentioned in the order dated May 12 will remain unchanged," it added.

The BMC had already suspended inoculation drive on May 15 and 16 to avoid troubles for people due to the heavy rain and windstorm ahead of cyclone Tauktae.

The BMC has also shifted 580 patients from Covid-19 care centres in the city as a precautionary measure. The BMC on Saturday night shifted 580 patients from BKC (243), Dahisar (183) and Mulund (154) jumbo Covid care facilities to state and civic-run hospitals in Mumbai, the official said.

On Saturday night, the storm was around 220 km south- southwest of Panaji and 590 km south-southwest of Mumbai, resulting in heavy rainfall, gusty winds and thunderstorms in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

