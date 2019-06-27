BMC Cautions Citizens against Opening Manholes to Avoid Falling into Drains during Monsoon
Dr Deepak Amarapurkar, a well-known gastroenterologist, died after falling into an open manhole while walking down a flooded street in south Mumbai during the torrential rain on August 29, 2017.
Representative image.
Mumbai: With the onset of monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) cautioned people on Thursday against opening manholes to avoid a tragedy such as a city-based doctor's death in 2017.
Dr Deepak Amarapurkar, a well-known gastroenterologist, died after falling into an open manhole while walking down a flooded street in south Mumbai during the torrential rain on August 29, 2017.
The cover of the manhole had been removed by some people to allow the water to drain out quickly.
Issuing an advisory on Thursday, assistant commissioner of G North ward said that civic administration has taken several precautionary measures to avoid a repeat of such an incident.
"The BMC has fixed protective grills in flooding-prone areas per Bombay High Court directives....Banners are also displayed at various flooding locations to appeal the citizens not to open manholes and inform BMC office if any manhole cover is found missing," the advisory said.
Following Dr Amarapurkar's death, police arrested four men who had allegedly opened the manhole. They were charged under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and the matter is now before a court.
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Gives Avengers Endgame's 'Fat Thor' an Official Name
- Chennai City FC Receive Prize Money from AIFF for Winning I-League 2018-19
- Ajay Devgn, Kajol Enjoying Road Trip with Nysa and Yug Will Give You Major Vacation Goals
- This is How England Just United Pakistan and India Cricket Fans in World Cup
- MG Hector Undercuts Jeep Compass by Rs 3.5 lakh, Tata Harrier by Rs 80,000
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s