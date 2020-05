Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi was on Friday transferred as Additional Chief Secretary in the Urban Development Department, with Iqbal Chahal being named his new successor.

The move reportedly came after the official's failure to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

India's financial capital has so far reported 11,219 positive cases and 437 deaths and is one of the worst-affected cities in Maharashtra.