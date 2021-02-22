Confident of Tackling Covid Crisis; Mumbai Has Ample Health Facilities if Situation Worsens: BMC

The daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai is inching towards the 1,000 mark. With Maharashtra reporting a sudden surge in Covid infections, state capital seems to be a major contributor in the case tally.

82 per cent of the total cases in Mumbai are asymptomatic and the remaining 18 per cent require hospitalisation, BMC data shows.

Additional Municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said they have activated their medical machinery and are fully prepared to tackle a crisis for the second time. He added that the city has ample ventilators, oxygen cylinders and ICU beds if the situation worsens.

Out of 15,000 beds spread across city hospitals and special Covid-19 facilities, almost 75 per cent are vacant at this point in Mumbai.

“The civic administration hopes to arrest the virus spread by putting in place other measures and restriction. We are targeting preventive measures like making sure the social behaviour is followed like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing ... we have teams to ensure that happens” Additional Commissioner Kakani said.

“Collecting fine is not the objective but it’s making sure that people follow Covid appropriate social behaviour. We have taken all stakeholders on boards ... we have asked societies to come on board and ensure Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by visitors and members,” Kakani said.

According to statistics the daily testing count has also been ramped up, on an average 15000 tests are conducted in the city on a daily basis. Mumbai’s high rises are turning out to be the key contributor to the sudden spike in number of positive cases reported in the city and so far the BMC has sealed over 1000 building, the data includes buildings where only the floor is sealed after spotting positive cases.

63 slum establishments have also been sealed by the municipal body to arrest the virus spread in the maximum city.

“Common areas should be sanitised from time to time. We are raiding premises like marriage halls, night clubs where norms are flouted. We are also taking legal action against violators,” he added.