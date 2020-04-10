BMC Directs Dialysis Centres in Mumbai to Screen People for COVID-19 Symptoms
The directive asked centres to create exclusive dialysis facility for COVID-19 patients or send them to Kasturba, KEM, Nanavati, Seven Hills and Saifee Hospitals.
Police personnel stand guard on a road leading towards the building at Adarsh Nagar, in Worli in Mumbai. (Credit: PTI)
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday directed dialysis centres in the metropolis to screen persons for coronavirus symptoms before treating them.
The directive asked centres to create exclusive dialysis facility for COVID-19 patients or send them to Kasturba, KEM, Nanavati, Seven Hills and Saifee Hospitals.
"It has been observed that few centres are doing dialysis of COVID-19 symptomatic patients, thereby spreading the disease," it said, adding those violating this directive would be penalised.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Male Nurse ‘Seduces’ Authorities for PPE and Allowance in this Viral Video
- Raghava Lawrence Announces Chandramukhi 2 with Rajinikanth, Donates Rs 3 Cr for COVID-19 Relief Work
- Coronavirus Lockdown Impact: Delhi Airport Evaluates Consolidation of Its Terminals
- You Look Like Tarzan, But Bowl Like Jane: Andrew Flintoff To Shoaib Akhtar
- Watch: Team of ICU Doctors Does 'Extubation' Dance Everytime a Covid-19 Patient Recovers