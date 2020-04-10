BMC Directs Dialysis Centres in Mumbai to Screen People for COVID-19 Symptoms

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday directed dialysis centres in the metropolis to screen persons for coronavirus symptoms before treating them.

The directive asked centres to create exclusive dialysis facility for COVID-19 patients or send them to Kasturba, KEM, Nanavati, Seven Hills and Saifee Hospitals.

"It has been observed that few centres are doing dialysis of COVID-19 symptomatic patients, thereby spreading the disease," it said, adding those violating this directive would be penalised.

