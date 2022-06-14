BMC Elections 2022: All You Need To Know About Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Headquarters

BMC ELECTIONS 2022: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has one of the most iconic office buildings. The building is an amalgamation of Venetian Gothic architecture and Indo-Saracenic architecture, since, at the time, the building was being constructed, oriental substances and elements were in fashion. The building was designed by Frederick William Stevens, who used to work for the British colonial government.

IN PICS: Mumbai’s Iconic 129-Year-Old BMC Building

The new-classical styles churned out some of the most remarkable monuments and BMC’s office building is one of them. The building has a marvellous main tower, winged allegorical figurines, beautiful scalloped arches, and multiple oil paintings acting as a cherry on the cake.

The outside premise of BMC’s office building houses the statue of Sir Pherozeshah Mehta, the father of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He drafted the Municipal Act of 1872 that led to the transformation of the BMC council seats to be filled through elections rather than nominations.

The entrance for the corporation staff and the public features a staircase with two lions with serpent tails on both sides. The lions represented dominance over land, air, and water – a concept inspired by Venetian Lions. The building drips of symbolism such as this. Every element of the BMC office is put in the design to give a “voice” to the building.

Interestingly, the BMC office, initially, did not have a mayor’s office. It was only when Vitthal Bhai Patel – elder brother of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel – took the charge as president of the corporation in 1924 and demanded an office at the headquarters of the office.

Last year, BMC, in a joint venture with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) announced the commencement of heritage walks every weekend. The walks are organised for the citizens to know about the heritage and the intricate details of the building.

