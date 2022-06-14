BMC Elections 2022: Here's How to Check Your Name in Voter List

BMC ELECTIONS 2022: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the richest municipal corporation in the country, is set to go for elections this year. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has already published the final list of ward boundaries and reservations. The preparation for the high stake election of Mumbai’s civic body is almost complete and dates could be announced anytime now. Ahead of the polls, BMC will also be sharing an updated voter list according to the new delimitation of the wards.

To check your name in the voter’s list, click on the ‘Voter Name Search’ link available on the website – portal.mcgm.gov.in– and follow the instruction. You can search your name in the voter list using two methods – Name Wise and ID Card wise.

To search your name using the Name Wise Method, you will have to have to submit your full name and select your district/assembly segment.

To look for your name using the ID Card method, you will have to submit your Voter ID number after selecting the district.

Additionally, voter list PDF according to the wards will also be shared by BMC on its official website, portal.mcgm.gov.in.

Shiv Sena, which has had an uninterrupted rule over the BMC, the richest civic body in India, is among the top contenders in the election along with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Indian National Congress among others.

Voters will vote to elect their ward corporator who then will elect the mayor. The post of BMC Mayor is currently held by Shiv Sena’s Kishori Pednekar.

The post of BMC mayor is largely ceremonial as major power lies in the hand of the commissioner, an IAS appointed by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The commissioner is responsible for the implementation of all schemes, allotment of tenders, and creating quality checks for the same.

The functional role of the BMC mayor, on the other hand, includes presiding over deliberations of the civic house of elected representatives.

