BMC Elections 2022: How Many Wards is Mumbai Divided Into?

BMC ELECTIONS 2022: The capital of Maharashtra, Mumbai, is administered by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) which is a civic body. In order to make the administration of the city convenient, it has been divided into seven zones. Further, these seven zones have 3 to 5 wards each. In total, Mumbai has been divided into 24 administrative wards that are ordered alphabetically from Ward A to Ward T.

Byculla, West Sane Guruji Marg, Sukhalaji Street, and Maulana Shaukataii Road come under Ward E while Parel comes under Ward F, Dadar under Ward G North, and Andheri (East), Vile Parle (East) and Jogeshwari (East) under Ward K West.

Each of these wards has its own ward offices and is headed by a ward officer or Assistant Commissioner. The Assistant Commissioner is appointed by the BMC on the recommendation of the Maharashtra Public Services.

The 24 administrative wards are further divided into 227 civic electoral wards or constituencies. However, these 227 wards were increased to 236 by the Maharashtra government in January 2022. Three wards each were increased in the city, Western and eastern suburbs. The new wards have been carved and created by combining parts of two administrative wards except in the case of G south (Worli), N ward (Ghatkopar), and R south ward (Kandivali). Here, an entirely new corporate ward has been added to the exiting administrative ward.

The addition of the 9 new electoral wards led to either an addition or subtraction in 13 administrative wards. Reportedly, the move was aimed to balance the number of voters in the city.

Recently, the Maharashtra state election commission (SEC) released the list of revised boundaries for the 236 electoral wards ahead of the civic polls. Subsequently, the BMC released the final ward-wise reservation list for the 236 wards for this year’s civic polls. The BMC has now completed the delimitation and reservation process for each of the electoral seats.

