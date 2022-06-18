BMC Elections 2022: Who is the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Commissioner of Mumbai Civic Body?

BMC ELECTIONS 2022: The richest civic body in India- Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to go into elections this year. Voters will elect corporators from their respective ward who then will vote to elect the mayor and deputy mayor of the corporation. The preparation for the polls are already underway and the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) is soon expected to confirm the dates as well. The BMC elections are usually held in April-May, however this time, the polls got delayed due to the OBC reservation issue. The SEC is now reported to be prepping for election post-monsoon.

ALSO READ: BMC Elections 2022: Here’s How You Can Check Your Name in Voters List

Of the total 227 corporator seats in BMC, 94 are held by Shiv Sena where as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and NCP have 83, 29 and eight respectively. As BMC gears up to go into elections, here’s a look at the current Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Commissioner of the civic body.

Mayor

Presently, the post of BMC Mayor is held by the ruling Shiv Sena’s Kishori Pednekar. A third-time corporator, Pednekar was elected as the Mayor unopposed on November 22, 2019, after the end of outgoing mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar’s 2.5 years term.

Pednekar worked as a nurse before entering politics. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was also seen working as a nurse to inspire health workers during tough times. Deputy Mayor

The post of BMC Deputy mayor is held by Shiv Sena’s Suhad Wadkar. An advocate by profession, Wadkar was elected to the post unopposed. Municipal Commissioner

A 1989 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Iqbal Singh Chahal is the Municipal Commissioner of BMC. In March this year, Chahal was also given the rank of the administrator to oversee the entire administrative and financial functioning of the civic body, as the term of the elected members came to an end on March 7.

Chahal was appointed as the Municipal Commissioner in May 2020 when Mumbai was reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously had served as joint secretary of various departments of Maharashtra and the Central government before taking up the role of BMC chief.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.