BMC Finds 36.30% of Seropositivity in Mumbai, Surge in Non-Slum Areas & More Covid Antibodies in Women

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released its third Sero Survey report in which 10,197 blood samples of citizens from BMC dispensaries and private laboratories, across 24 wards in Mumbai were tested. The report stated that Mumbai’s Seropositivity is 36.30 percent.

The latest Sero survey was taken in March and was conducted on blood samples collected from individuals who were ‘not vaccinated’.

Sero survey makes scientific information regarding the virus spread available. The third sero survey was conducted using unlinked anonymous sampling method, to ascertain sero positivity or IgG antibodies showed overall 36.30% seropositivity, according to the Public Health Department of MCGM.

FINDINGS

The report says that the seropositivity found amongst men was 35.02% and while it was 37.12 % in women.

It indicated a rise in the percentage of sero positivity in blood samples taken from non-slum areas; decline reported in the slum areas.

In the second wave, a large number of patients are being detected from non-slum areas. The findings from the survey, therefore, appear to corroborate with the current trend.

COMPARISON TO EALIER SERO SURVEYS

The BMC conducted its first survey in July last year across 3 wards in Mumbai, the second survey was done the following month in August last year limited to 3 wards. The current sero survey covers samples from 24 wards.

According to the current survey seropositivity in slum areas across 24 wards is 41.6%, the second survey done in August,2020 across 3 wards showed seropositivity of 45% and the first survey showed a high seropositivity of 57% in slum clusters.

However, seropositivity in non-slum areas is on the rise. According to the current survey seropositivity in non- slum areas is 28.5%, it was 16% in the first survey and 18% in the second survey last year.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Based on the survey, it can be suggested that the vaccination campaign should be accelerated in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 and send constant reminders to people at large to follow covid appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated.

While stress is upon vaccinating more to build a stronger defence against the second COVID wave, but with constant shortage of vaccine doses much of BMC’s aggressive vaccination plans is seeing an unending road block with several big vaccine centres like Jumbo Bkc and Nesco centre being unable to vaccinate beneficiaries almost every other day.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here