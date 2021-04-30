BMC Gatecrashes Crowded Wedding in Posh Mumbai Area, Organiser Fined Rs 50K for Flouting Covid Curbs

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities on Friday raided a marriage hall near Mumbai’s popular Babulnath Temple for violating the state’s ‘Break the Chain’ rules. The divisional office of the Municipal Corporation received a tip-off on a particular marriage ceremony that was being organised in complete violation of the recent guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government.

Acting on the tip-off officials rushed to the site and found about 150 people were present at the wedding ceremony. Social distancing norms were also flouted.

An FIR is being filed at the Gamdevi Police Station against the organisers and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed. Action will also be taken against those found flouting covid norms at the gathering. Hall management will also be pulled up and dealt with strictly for not monitoring the marriage function that was going on in their premises.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended till May 15 the existing lockdown-like restrictions enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

