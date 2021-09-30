4-ft Idol Height Cap, Darshan With Covid Protocols: BMC Issues Navratri SOPs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) for Navratri celebrations.

Idols are to be only 2 or 4 feet tall and mandals will be required to take prior permission, according to an official notice issued. The mandaps must be sanitized thrice a day and no flowers and sweets will be allowed. Not more than five people will be allowed in mandap and mask and social distancing will be mandatory.

Online darshan is encouraged but physical darshan will be allowed with Covid safety protocols.

The notice comes a day after Delhi allowed gatherings, including Ramleela celebrations, during the upcoming festival season with strict compliance to Covid norms.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. “After a detailed discussion with experts, the need to strictly follow and enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB) was emphasised upon especially in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection," Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

Mumbai city on Wednesday reported 527 new coronavirus cases and six deaths. The daily rise in infections exceeded 500 after falling below 400 during the last two days. The caseload in the country’s financial capital rose to 7,42,538, and death toll reached 16,103. The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while there is not a single containment zone in the city. The civic body has currently sealed 51 buildings after five or more cases were found on their premises.

