BMC Permits Ganpati, Navratri Idol Makers to Apply Offline to Set Up Temporary Pandals

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said they will allow Ganpati and Navratri idol makers to apply for permission offline to set up temporary pandals to sell sculptures for 10-day-long ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’ and 9-day-long Navaratri festival.

Quoting the Mumbai civic body, Times of India reported, “Permits issued by the BMC to construct temporary pandals for sculptors who make and sell sculptures during Ganeshotsav and Navratri festival will be given offline this year as well. Permission granted in this manner will be given only to sculptors who make and sell sculptures themselves. It should be noted that permission to build pandals or canopies for sale of imported or finished idols will not be granted."

It added that circulars regarding various fee and other information to set up stalls are available in all the 24 ward offices and on the website of BMC.

On June 21, the Maharashtra government had issued an advisory for Ganeshotsav amid Covid-19 pandemic. It has asked citizens to “celebrate simply" and placed restrictions on the height of Ganesh statues.

It said Ganeshotsav Mandals will need to obtain proper authorization from the local administration for public Ganeshotsav. In light of the Covid-19 outbreak, the height of all Ganesh idols in public celebrations across the state will be limited to four feet, while those in residences will be confined to only two feet this year.

The organisers of the public event have been advised to make every effort to enable online Ganesh darshan. If at all feasible, shadow clay idols should be kept. Immersion should also be performed at home. If immersion at home is not possible, it should be done in a man-made pond, the advisory reads.

In Ganpati Mandap, adequate disinfection and thermal screening arrangements should be established. All processions, whether for welcoming lord Ganesh or for his immersion rites, have already been banned.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here