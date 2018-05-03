GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BMC Recruitment 2018: 867 Staff Nurse Posts, Apply Before May 14

Contributor Content

Updated:May 3, 2018, 5:38 PM IST
Image for representation only.
BMC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 867 Staff Nurse posts has been released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai on its official website - mcgm.gov.in.

Candidates need to send Application Forms in the prescribed format to the BMC on or before 14th May 2018. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below to download the application form and the official notification for this recruitment drive by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai:

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.mcgm.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Career
Step 3 – It will take you to a new page where you need to scroll down and click on ‘Staff Nurse Recruitment 2018’ given under ‘PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT’
Step 4 – Download the application form as prescribed in the pdf
Step 5 – Fill the application form and send it to the following address so it reaches on or before the last date:
'
Office of the Executive Health Officer,
F/ South Division Office Building,
3rd Floor, Aavak-Javak Division, Room Number-56,
Dr. Ambedkar Marg, Parel,
Mumbai-400012'

Direct Link:
http://portal.mcgm.gov.in/irj/go/km/docs/documents/MCGM%20Department%20List/Chief%20Personnel%20Officer/Recruitment%20Notice/RN27041855.pdf

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Class 12th passed and must possess a General Nursing & Midwifery Diploma of 3 years and 6 months.
She/he must be registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council.

Age-Limit:
The applicant must not be more than 38 years of age.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
