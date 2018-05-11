BMC Recruitment 2018 for 867 Staff Nurse Posts Closes May 14; Apply Now

BMC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 867 Staff Nurse posts is closing on Monday, 14th May 2018 on the official website of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai - mcgm.gov.in.Interested and eligible candidates must download the application form and submit their application on or before the last date.Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.mcgm.gov.inStep 2 – Click on CareerStep 3 – It will take you to a new page where you need to scroll down and click on ‘Staff Nurse Recruitment 2018’ given under 'PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT'Step 4 – Download the application form as prescribed in the pdfStep 5 – Fill the application form and send it to the following address so it reaches on or before the last date:'Office of the Executive Health Officer,F/ South Division Office Building,3rd Floor, Aavak-Javak Division, Room Number-56,Dr. Ambedkar Marg, Parel,Mumbai-400012'http://portal.mcgm.gov.in/irj/go/km/docs/documents/MCGM%20Department%20List/Chief%20Personnel%20Officer/Recruitment%20Notice/RN27041855.pdfThe applicant must be Class 12th passed.The applicant must possess a General Nursing & Midwifery Diploma of 3 years and 6 months and must be registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council.The upper age-limit for applying for the post of Staff Nurse is 38 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given above.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview