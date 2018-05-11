English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMC Recruitment 2018 for 867 Staff Nurse Posts Closes May 14; Apply Now
The applicant must possess a General Nursing & Midwifery Diploma of 3 years and 6 months and must be registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council.
Image for representation only.
BMC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 867 Staff Nurse posts is closing on Monday, 14th May 2018 on the official website of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai - mcgm.gov.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must download the application form and submit their application on or before the last date.
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.mcgm.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Career
Step 3 – It will take you to a new page where you need to scroll down and click on ‘Staff Nurse Recruitment 2018’ given under 'PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT'
Step 4 – Download the application form as prescribed in the pdf
Step 5 – Fill the application form and send it to the following address so it reaches on or before the last date:
'Office of the Executive Health Officer,
F/ South Division Office Building,
3rd Floor, Aavak-Javak Division, Room Number-56,
Dr. Ambedkar Marg, Parel,
Mumbai-400012'
Direct Link:
http://portal.mcgm.gov.in/irj/go/km/docs/documents/MCGM%20Department%20List/Chief%20Personnel%20Officer/Recruitment%20Notice/RN27041855.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be Class 12th passed.
The applicant must possess a General Nursing & Midwifery Diploma of 3 years and 6 months and must be registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council.
Age-Limit:
The upper age-limit for applying for the post of Staff Nurse is 38 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement given above.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test and an Interview
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
