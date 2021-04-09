BMC Shuts Private Vaccination Centres in Mumbai Till Monday Due to 'Insufficient Stocks', Govt Ones Open

The BMC said in a statement on Friday that private vaccination centres in Mumbai will be closed until Monday “due to inadequate availability of Covid-19 vaccine.” Vaccinations will, however, proceed as planned at all government and municipal hospitals.

“Due to insufficient supply of Covid-19 vaccine, vaccination will not be available at the immunisation centres of private hospitals on April 10, 11 and 12, 2021,” the statement said.

According to reports, the BMC added it will get some stocks of the jabs by tonight, and the administration will attempt to resume vaccination at private hospitals as more shots become available.

BMC sources told News18 that this is being done to prioritise vaccination at government centres.

The inoculation drive will henceforth take place only at government and municipal mospitals on 10 April (12pm- 6pm) and 11 Apr (9am-5pm). The body said that those eligible for vaccination could travel to vaccination centres during curfew on medical grounds.

Mumbai city registered a one-day spike of 9,202 cases on Friday. Mumbai division, comprising Mumbai city and its satellite towns, saw 18,408 cases and 52 deaths. This took the total number of cases there to 10,45,980 and death toll to 20,939.

