BMC Staff Arrive For Covid-19 Testing of 9 Quarantined Fliers. Find All of Them Missing

Mumbai Police will file an FIR against nine people for fleeing from a hotel in Chembur, Mumbai where they were placed in quarantine.

Seven out of the Indian nationals had arrived from Dubai, and two from Kenya. They had been placed at the Manas Residency hotel. BMC staff had reached the hotel on Friday to conduct their Covid-19 tests, to find that they were all missing.

Six out of them have been located in Pune, while the whereabouts of three have not yet been determined. Their quarantine period was about to end when the BMC found out about their actions.

Mumbai police has been cracking down on activities amid a Covid-19 surge in the state. In a recent incident, scores of people were booked after a night club in a five-star hotel in Vile Parle East near the Mumbai airport was raided by police.

The patrons were not maintaining social distance, most of them were not wearing masks, the Airport police station official had said. He said 15 hotel staffers and several patrons have been charged under sections 188 (disobeying order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) among others of the IPC.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday ordered night “curfew” in entire Maharashtra from March 28 in view of the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases. However, while the statement in English used the word “curfew”, an official statement in Hindi said the chief minister asked officials to impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure under which gathering of five or more persons is banned.

The order will come into effect from the Sunday night. Also, local authorities should ensure that shopping malls remain shut between 8 pm and 7 am, Thackeray ordered after a meeting here. He also warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol, the official release said.

Maharashtra recorded 36,902 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began.