As Maharashtra has stepped up vaccination to remedy the rising infections in the state, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that vaccination drive needs to be the focus has allowed private hospitals to operate for 24 hours to give covid vaccines. BMC has allowed private hospitals to operate beyond working hours and has kept the daily vaccination target of 1 lakh.

29 hospitals in Mumbai have been given nod to give Covid vaccine in addition to the BMC centres, Times of India reported. Here is a list of private hospitals in Mumbai that have been recently added for the vaccination drive:

-Sushrusha Hospital & Research Centre, Vikhroli

-KJ Somaiya Hospital & Research Centre

-Dr Balabhai Nanavati Hospital

-Wockhardt Hospital

-Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital

-Saifee Hospital

-PD Hinduja Hospital & MRC

-Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital

-Kaushalya Medical Foundation Trust

-Masina Hospital

-Holy Family Hospital

-SL Raheja Hospital

-Lilavati Hospitals & Medical Research Centre

-Guru Nanak Hospital

-Bombay Hospital

-Breach Candy Hospital

-Fortis, Mulund

-The Bhatia General Hospital

-Global Hospital

-Sarvodaya Hospital

-Jaslok Hospital

-Karuna Hospital

-HJ Doshi Ghatkopar Hindu Sabha Hospital

-SRCC Children’s Hospital

-Kokilaben Dirubhai Ambani Hospital

-Conwest & Manuja S Badani Jain Hospital

-Surana Sethia Hospital

-Holy Spirit Hospital

-Tata Hospital

Whereas, in Thane, 36 civic vaccination centres including the 19 operational till date will now be operational in various parts of the cities and suburbs.

• Four more private hospitals have been added in addition to the existing two from Monday.

• Vedant in Vartak Nagar, Siddhivinayak, Kalsekar in Mumbra, Highway hospital, Pinnacle, Koushalya, Highland private facilities will soon start vaccinating residents in the designated age group.

• 3,235 elderly residents and 422 in the 45-plus comorbid people took the vaccine jab in municipal centres in Thane on Monday.

The Maharashtra health department has come up a seven- point action plan, including testing of close contacts, fast contact-tracing, mass testing in hot-spots and audit of deaths. All district administrations have been directed to act upon these points immediately, as per a letter dated March 3 of the health department’s principal secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

On Tuesday, the state reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases which took the caseload to 22,38,398, while 56 fatalities pushed up the death count to 52,556, as per official data. The action plan has been prepared following observations of a team from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which recently visited Nagpur, Amravati, Yavatmal, Thane, Pune and Mumbai, where there has been a spike in cases of the viral infection.