BMC Stockpiled 5 Lakh Covid Vaccines, But Citizens Reluctant to Take Jab During Festive Season

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has stocks of over 5 lakh Covid vaccine doses for the first time since the vaccination drive began on January 16. However, civic officials claim that only a few have turned up to get jabbed due to the festival season. An official was quoted in Times of India as saying, “Even those scheduled to take the second shot have kept away."

More than 116.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. Over 15.77 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

Hesitancy towards taking the second vaccine has been a major cause of concern in India. TOI report states that almost 16 crore doses of vaccine were available with states and UTs on Saturday while 7 crore individuals who were due for their second shot are yet to turn up.

