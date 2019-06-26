English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMC to Deal with Water Contamination Complaints within 24 Hours during Monsoon
The government will ask the BMC to deploy additional staff for repair of water pipelines, if needed, said Yogesh Sagar, Minister of State for Urban Development.
Representative photo
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government assured the Legislative Council on Wednesday that complaints of water contamination registered with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the monsoon would be addressed in 24 hours.
MLC Kapil Patil had pointed out that more water contamination cases occur during the monsoon.
"Not only slums but also upscale housing societies face contamination problem," he had said.
