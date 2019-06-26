Take the pledge to vote

BMC to Deal with Water Contamination Complaints within 24 Hours during Monsoon

The government will ask the BMC to deploy additional staff for repair of water pipelines, if needed, said Yogesh Sagar, Minister of State for Urban Development.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
BMC to Deal with Water Contamination Complaints within 24 Hours during Monsoon
Representative photo
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government assured the Legislative Council on Wednesday that complaints of water contamination registered with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the monsoon would be addressed in 24 hours.

The government will ask the BMC to deploy additional staff for repair of water pipelines, if needed, said Yogesh Sagar, Minister of State for Urban Development.

MLC Kapil Patil had pointed out that more water contamination cases occur during the monsoon.

"Not only slums but also upscale housing societies face contamination problem," he had said.

