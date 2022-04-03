BMC to Dismantle Jumbo Treatment Facilities as Covid Admissions Decline, But Testing Centres to Continue

In line with easing coronavirus restrictions in Mumbai, the BMC is likely to complete the dismantling of most jumbo or temporary hospitals set up in suburbs for treating Covid-19 patients over the past two years. BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said that only three jumbo centres at Byculla, Worli, and BKC will be continued.

The decision to dismantle other centres in Dahisar, Malad, Goregaon, Mulund, and Kanjumarg will be taken soon, he said.

Mumbai has been witnessing less than 10 daily admissions for over a month now. On Saturday, only one patient needed hospitalisation. 14 Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalised in city currently.

The BMC had created a 38,000-plus Covid beds by pooling in beds from its own hospitals, private hospitals, and jumbo centres. Kakani said that 26,151 Covid beds in the city have been put in reserve. The BMC has already prepared an inventory of medicines and equipment present in jumbo centres that will be dismantled.

Testing centres, however, will be kept active. BMC has decided to continue keeping 269 Covid-19 testing centres active for conducting free tests and contact tracing.

BMC on Thursday said no fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places from April 1, 2022. The civic body, however, appealed people to use the mask voluntarily as the pandemic is not completely over.

In the last two years, the civic body had deployed its clean-up marshals in public places for effective enforcement of the mask mandate. “At present, as the infection and spread of coronavirus is under control, the restrictions imposed due to Coronavirus infection are being relaxed.

Hence, if a citizen does not wear a mask in the Greater Mumbai area, the penalty of Rs. 200 won’t be charged," the BMC release stated. Notably, the Maharashtra government earlier in the day said the mask mandate will be withdrawn from April 2.

