BMC to Shift 'Almost Recovered' Patients into 5 Star Hotels to Free Beds in Hospitals

BMC will acquire rooms in four and five star hotels and shift ‘substantially recovered’ Covid patients there so that beds can be freed in overburdened hospitals for critical patients.

These newly Covid care centres in hotels will be managed by doctors and staff from major private hospitals and their medical parameters will be constantly monitored, civic officials said, according to Times of India.

Patients will have to bear the cost of the hotel and food themselves. “A few hotels in South Mumbai and near the city airport have come forward for this initiative. We will soon make a list of Covid hotels,” a senior civic official said.

The BMC has already turned many hotels into quarantine centres in Mumbai city and suburban belt, including five-star and four-star hotels.

There are 244 hotels that are activated as quarantine facilities, which include 29 five-star hotels, 34 four-star hotels, 56 three-star hotels, 38 two-star hotels, 86 budget hotels and one airport hotel.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal announced on Monday, “Certain four and five star hotels shall be requisitioned immediately to create CCC2 (Covid Care Centre for positive patients) to be dovetailed and run by professionals from major hospitals to make large number of beds available to new needy patients by shifting substantially recovered patients quickly to these CCC2 facilities to be managed by professional doctors.”

The move comes after the state recorded huge surge in Covid cases leading to a severe shortage of beds, especially in private hospitals in Mumbai.

“The BMC has added 325 ICU beds in various hospitals taking the total to 2,466. The total number of Covid beds on the online bed allotment dashboard has increased to 19,151 in 141 hospitals of which presently 3,777 beds are vacant,” said Iqbal Chahal.

