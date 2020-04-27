Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

25% Nursing Homes to be Shut in Mumbai as They Fail to Open Despite BMC Warnings

Earlier in the day, it was reported that as many as 1,068 nursing homes opened in Mumbai after the civic the body threatened to take action against them.

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
25% Nursing Homes to be Shut in Mumbai as They Fail to Open Despite BMC Warnings
A healthcare worker checks his colleague's temperature in Mumbai. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday decided to shut down 348 private nursing homes in Mumbai after the authorities failed to open the centres despite several warnings.

The registrations of these nursing homes, accounting for around 25 per cent of the total healthcare facilities in the city, will be cancelled, officials said.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had also issued a circular to all private medical practitioners to re-open their clinics to provide services to patients with chronic diseases and other non-coronavirus cases by following the guidelines of social distancing and other universal precautions.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that as many as 1,068 nursing homes opened in Mumbai after the civic the body threatened to take action against them. The facilities had stopped functioning due to fear of the spread of the virus.

Mumbai has seen about 5,200 coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the virus along with at least 200 deaths.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres