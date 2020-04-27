25% Nursing Homes to be Shut in Mumbai as They Fail to Open Despite BMC Warnings

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday decided to shut down 348 private nursing homes in Mumbai after the authorities failed to open the centres despite several warnings.

The registrations of these nursing homes, accounting for around 25 per cent of the total healthcare facilities in the city, will be cancelled, officials said.

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai had also issued a circular to all private medical practitioners to re-open their clinics to provide services to patients with chronic diseases and other non-coronavirus cases by following the guidelines of social distancing and other universal precautions.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that as many as 1,068 nursing homes opened in Mumbai after the civic the body threatened to take action against them. The facilities had stopped functioning due to fear of the spread of the virus.

Mumbai has seen about 5,200 coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the virus along with at least 200 deaths.

