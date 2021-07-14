BMC to Vaccinate Pregnant Women from Tomorrow at 35 Centres Across Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will begin inoculating pregnant women with COVID-19 vaccines from Wednesday. The step has been taken after a recommendation from the COVID expert task force. The BMC will start with 35 centers across Mumbai, which will vaccinate pregnant women.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry announced that pregnant women will now be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in the country. The decision was taken based on recommendations from National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and has been communicated to all states and union territories to implement it under the ongoing National Covid-19 Vaccination Program.

“Studies have shown that Covid-19 infection during pregnancy may result in rapid deterioration of health of pregnant women and they are at an increased risk of severe diseases and it might affect fetus too. The matter has been examined by domain knowledge experts based on the evidence that indicate that pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19 compared to non-pregnant women in case they get infected. Further, pregnant women with Covid-19 infection are at an increased risk for preterm birth and other adverse pregnancy outcomes including higher chances of neonatal morbidity," the ministry said.

NTAGI Chief NK Arora has said that both pregnant woman and child can be saved by Covid-19 vaccine. “Pregnant women can take the vaccine at any time since detection of the pregnancy. It does not seem that the vaccine will have any ill-effect on the child growing up in the mother’s womb. If the mother develops immunity, it will be passed on to the foetus. One in 10 lakh women have experienced bleeding or formation of clots," he said.

