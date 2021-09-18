BMC: Undergo Covid Test on Returning From Hometowns to Mumbai After Ganpati Festival

The BMC has asked people to undergo Covid-19 test on returning to Mumbai from their hometowns after the Ganpati festival, as a precautionary measure.

The civic body has set up 266 centres offering free RT-PCR tests to people who have returned to Mumbai after celebrating Ganpati festival, said additional municipal commissioner (western suburbs) Suresh Kakani.

Kakani said the next 15 days were crucial, and that the BMC had set up 266 centres offering free RT-PCR tests for those who have returned to Mumbai after the Ganpati festival. People will get the test results delivered to their homes, he added.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said, “People should take care as they would have come in contact with others at their hometowns. There are testing centres, which should be used by people. Precautions will help prevent further spread of the infection. Vaccines are available for everybody. People should come forward to take the jab.”

Mumbai on Friday reported 434 fresh cases of Covid-19 and three casualties that took the total number of infections to 7,37,164 and death toll to 16,042. The city currently has 4,658 active cases.

