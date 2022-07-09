BMC Withdraws 10% Water Cut in Mumbai as Monsoon Rains Refill Stocks in 7 City Lakes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has decided to cancel the 10 percent water cut imposed in the city two weeks ago as the catchment areas have received enough rainfall and there was sufficient water stock in lakes.

In view of the inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the BMC had imposed a 10 per cent water cut in the city from June 27.

The civic body has, however, appealed to citizens to use water cautiously till the time there is a sufficient increase in the water stock.

As per a release issued by the civic body, a total of 14,47,363 MLD water stock is required in seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai. The stock had dipped by 9.10 per cent on June 27. The lakes have 25.94 per cent, which is 3,75,415 MLD, water stock on Friday, the release stated.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours ending at 6 am on Friday, there was a 7 percent jump in the stock from 19 percent to 26 percent as the lakes received over 100 mm of rainfall. The water in seven lakes that cater to Mumbai’s drinking water needs stood at 3.75 lakh million litres compared to 2.63 million litres on July 8, 2021.

Seven reservoirs Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi supply 385 crore litres of water to the megapolis.

Similarly, Mumbai’s Powai lake, which supplies water to industries, overflowed on July 5.

After BMC had imposed the water cut last month, a delegation of BJP workers met BMC chief I S Chahal and complained that more than 10 percent of the hilly areas in the city were getting little or no supply.

