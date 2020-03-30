BMC Withdraws Order to Cremate Bodies of Those Who Died of COVID-19 'Irrespective of Religion'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday withdrew an earlier circular stating tat the bodies of all those who die of coronavirus in Mumbai will be cremated irrespective of the religion of the deceased.

The circular was quashed on Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik's intervention.

The earlier circular, issued by BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, said the bodies of those who have died of coronavirus will be cremated irrespective of their religion. It added that only five persons can attend the funeral of a COVID-19 patient and rituals of touching the body should be avoided.

Shortly after the circular was issued, Malik on Twitter said he has spoken to Pardeshi and the directive has been withdrawn.

Amending the order, the BMC said bodies will be allowed for funeral in Mumbai keeping in mind certain guidelines, that cemetaries should be big enough for funerals and precautionary measures be taken to avoid the spread of the virus.

