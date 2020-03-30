Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

BMC Withdraws Order to Cremate Bodies of Those Who Died of COVID-19 'Irrespective of Religion'

Amending the order, the BMC said bodies will be allowed for funeral keeping in mind certain guidelines, that cemetaries should be big enough for funerals and precautionary measures be taken to avoid the spread of the virus.

News18.com

Updated:March 30, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BMC Withdraws Order to Cremate Bodies of Those Who Died of COVID-19 'Irrespective of Religion'
People wear masks in Mumbai amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Reuters)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday withdrew an earlier circular stating tat the bodies of all those who die of coronavirus in Mumbai will be cremated irrespective of the religion of the deceased.

The circular was quashed on Maharashtra Minority Development Minister Nawab Malik's intervention.

The earlier circular, issued by BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, said the bodies of those who have died of coronavirus will be cremated irrespective of their religion. It added that only five persons can attend the funeral of a COVID-19 patient and rituals of touching the body should be avoided.

Shortly after the circular was issued, Malik on Twitter said he has spoken to Pardeshi and the directive has been withdrawn.

Amending the order, the BMC said bodies will be allowed for funeral in Mumbai keeping in mind certain guidelines, that cemetaries should be big enough for funerals and precautionary measures be taken to avoid the spread of the virus.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram