BMC's Online Services Shut from June 11-28: Know What You Can and Can't Access

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) online services will be unavailable from June 11 to June 28 for a period of 15 days as the BMC upgrades its internal software SAP and servers.

Services such as payment of property taxes, water bills, and construction plan approvals, will be provided other than those on its SAP system. To meet the diverse needs of citizens, contractors, and staff, BMC has relied on SAP as its fundamental software, the Times of India said in a report.

A civic official said in the report that to provide best of the services and to upgrade the SAP System with enhanced security, BMC is implementing SAP HANA as a new version of SAP system that provides users faster applications with real time generation of online reports, facility of document management, faster testing of new applications, new user interface, more responsive and user-friendly mobile applications, and various dashboards.

“It is necessary to convert / migrate the present SAP systems to SAP HANA platform for which a downtime of approximately 15 days is required. Due to expiry of the present cloud services contract, the work of migration of BMC applications to the new cloud services contract will also be taken up during this downtime. During this period, the SAP servers will be migrated to another data centre and will be converted to SAP HANA platform,” they added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here