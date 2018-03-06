GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BMRC Recruitment 2018: 33 Manager/Engineer Posts at Bangalore Metro

BMRC aims to recruit candidates for various posts in the Operations and Maintenance wing on contractual basis for a period of 1 to 3 years.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 6, 2018, 6:53 PM IST
BMRC Recruitment 2018: 33 Manager/Engineer Posts at Bangalore Metro
File image of Namma Metro.
BMRC Recruitment 2018 to fill 33 posts has begun on the official website of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRC) – bmrc.co.in. BMRC aims to recruit candidates for various posts in the Operations and Maintenance wing on contractual basis for a period of 1 to 3 years.

Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online and send their applications so as they reach BMRC, Shanthinagar, Bangalore on or before 28th March 2018, 4PM:

How to apply for BMRC Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - bmrc.co.in
Step 2 – Click on the Careers tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click here to Apply Online’ given in front of Advertisement No. BMRCL/ 31/ ADM / 2018/ O&M
Step 4 – Fill the application form and take a printout of the same
Step 5 – Send the printed application form along with other documents as listed in the official notification to General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027 so as your application reaches on or before 28th March 2018, 4PM.

BMRC Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
1. General Manager (Operations) – 1
2. General Manager (Signaling and Telecom) – 1
3. Deputy General Manager (P Way)/ CSW – 1
4. Deputy General Manager (Traction) – 1
5. Deputy General Manager (F&A) – 1
6. Deputy General Manager (HR) – 1
7. Manager (Operations/OCC) – 3
8. Manager (P Way) – 2
9. Assistant Manager (F&A) – 4
10. Assistant Manager (HR) – 4
11. Manager (IT) – 2
12. Assistant Manager (IT) – 2
13. Section Engineers (Networking) – 3
14. Junior Engineer (IT) – 7

Eligibility Criteria & Payscale
Candidates interested in applying for the above mentioned positions must read through the official notification to understand the eligibility criteria, reservation rules and pay scale for each post.
http://english.bmrc.co.in/FileUploads/fe8277_CareerFiles.pdf

