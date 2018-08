BMRCL Bangalore Recruitment 2018: 99 Assistant Executive Engineer & Assistant Engineer Posts, Apply before 31st August 2018

BMRCL Bangalore Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 99 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineer & Assistant Engineer has begun on the official website of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited , Bangalore - english.bmrc.co.in BMRCL aims to engage selected candidates in the Project Wing on contract basis for 3 years. Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st August 2018, 4:00 PM by following the instructions given below:How to apply for BMRCL Recruitment 2018 for Assistant Executive Engineer & Assistant Engineer Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://english.bmrc.co.in/ Step 2 - Click on ‘Careers’ on the top of home pageStep 2 – Click on the ‘Notification’ against ‘No.BMRCL/ 75/ ADM/ 2018/ PRJ Dated : 01.08.2018’Step 3 – a PDF file will displayStep 4 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 5 – Fill the application form with required informationStep 6 – Send the hardcopy of the duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘The General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027’Direct Link - http://english.bmrc.co.in/FileUploads/17ccba_CareerFiles.pdf Total Posts: 99Assistant Executive Engineer – 31Assistant Engineer - 68Assistant Executive Engineer – The applicant must be BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering with at least 8 years experience in large infrastructure project execution.Assistant Engineer - The applicant must be BE/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering or Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum experience of 5 years in design and construction supervision and other activities such as supervision, piling casting yard, launching of girders, U/G structures and tunneling, track linking in large infrastructure projects.The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer and 35 years for the post of Assistant Engineer.Assistant Executive Engineer – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.55860.Assistant Engineer – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs. Rs.48280.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.