BMRCL Recruitment 2018: 7 Manager/Assistant Manager Posts, Apply Before 10th April

BMRCL Recruitment 2018 to fill 7 vacancies for the posts of Manager and Assistant Manager has begun on the official website of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) -english.bmrc.co.in.BMRCL aims to recruit the right candidates for its Operations and IT departments. Interested and eligible candidates are required to send their applications in the prescribed format on or before 10 April 2018.Step 1 - Visit the official website - http://english.bmrc.co.in Step 2 - Download Application FormStep 3 - Fill in the application form and take a print out of the same.Step 4 - Send the application form with required documents like qualification and experience letters to the General Manager (HR), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, III Floor, BMTC Complex, K.H.Road, Shanthinagar, Bangalore 560027Manager (Operations / OCC) - 3Manager (IT) - 2Asst. Manager (IT) - 2Manager (Operations / OCC) - The applicant must possess Degree in any discipline or Diploma in Engineering.Manager (IT) - The applicant must possess B.E. in Computer Science / Electronics & Telecommunication / Information Science / MCA.Asst. Manager (IT) - The applicant must possess B.E. in Computer Science / Electronics & Telecommunication / Information Science / MCAFor more information, applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility as given below: