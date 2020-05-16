BMTC Gears Up to Run Buses from May 18, Expects Government Nod

Anticipating government nod to run city buses from May 18, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Saturday summoned drivers and conductors to undergo medical tests.

"We are waiting for the instruction from the government to resume bus services from May 18, but as a preparatory measure, we have asked our drivers and conductors to join duty from Saturday itself," a senior BMTC officer told PTI requesting anonymity.

The current lockdown was till May 17 and there could be chances that bus services may resume from May 18, he said. Since March 24, when the lockdown was imposed, the bus services have been suspended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to BMTC sources, so far, the corporation has incurred a revenue loss of about Rs 250 crore since the lockdown was effected.

"Once we get instructions from the government, we will start operating buses. We have asked the staff to attend their duties.

Health check-up and other formalities have to be done," the officer added.

Though the government has not yet hinted at resuming bus services from May 18, when the third phase of lockdown will end, the BMTC authorities have started the preparation for it.

On Saturday, the BMTC staff thronged the Kengeri bus stand to undergo the medical tests.