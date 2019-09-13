BN Yugandhar, Former Bureaucrat and Father of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Passes Away at 82

Hyderabad: Former bureaucrat and father of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, BN Yugandhar passed away in Hyderabad on Friday following a brief illness. He was 82.

Yugandhar, a 1962 batch IAS officer, had served in the Prime Minister’s Office during late PV Narasimha Rao’s regime and also as director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie. He was a member of the Planning Commission during 2004-09 and was instrumental in getting an entire chapter on disability issues included in the Plan, official sources said.

Yugandhar had also served as secretary in Union Rural Development Ministry.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled Yugandhar as a sincere, honest officer, who was known for his simplicity.

Several bureaucrats condoled Yugandhar's demise and remembered his efforts to work for the development of backward sections in the society. "Yugandhar was a doyen of IAS officers and a jewel in the crown of civil services officers," Telangana chief secretary SK Joshi told news agency PTI.

Former union home secretary K Padmanabhaiah said recalled Yugandhar as a committed and brilliant officer.

President of Telangana IAS officers Association BP Acharya condoled the death of the illustrious civil servant.

"Yugandhar is a role model for the young officers to emulate in terms of his contributions to the field of rural development. May his 'atma' (soul) attain 'sadgati' (salvation),” he said.

“He was very passionate about working towards rural development and marginalized sections of the society.Even after discharging his responsibilities from the government, he would regularly follow up with NGOs to take note of the situation in rural areas and support them. Apart from all this, he is a very good and dear friend,” said Narinder S Bedi, president of civil society organisation Young India Project.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.