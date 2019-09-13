Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BN Yugandhar, Former Bureaucrat and Father of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Passes Away at 82

Yugandhar, a 1962 batch IAS officer, had served in the Prime Minister’s Office during late PV Narasimha Rao’s regime and also as director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussorie.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:September 13, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BN Yugandhar, Former Bureaucrat and Father of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Passes Away at 82
Comination photo of Satya Nadella (L) and his father BN Yugandhar.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Former bureaucrat and father of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, BN Yugandhar passed away in Hyderabad on Friday following a brief illness. He was 82.

Yugandhar, a 1962 batch IAS officer, had served in the Prime Minister’s Office during late PV Narasimha Rao’s regime and also as director of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration at Mussoorie. He was a member of the Planning Commission during 2004-09 and was instrumental in getting an entire chapter on disability issues included in the Plan, official sources said.

Yugandhar had also served as secretary in Union Rural Development Ministry.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao recalled Yugandhar as a sincere, honest officer, who was known for his simplicity.

Several bureaucrats condoled Yugandhar's demise and remembered his efforts to work for the development of backward sections in the society. "Yugandhar was a doyen of IAS officers and a jewel in the crown of civil services officers," Telangana chief secretary SK Joshi told news agency PTI.

Former union home secretary K Padmanabhaiah said recalled Yugandhar as a committed and brilliant officer.

President of Telangana IAS officers Association BP Acharya condoled the death of the illustrious civil servant.

"Yugandhar is a role model for the young officers to emulate in terms of his contributions to the field of rural development. May his 'atma' (soul) attain 'sadgati' (salvation),” he said.

“He was very passionate about working towards rural development and marginalized sections of the society.Even after discharging his responsibilities from the government, he would regularly follow up with NGOs to take note of the situation in rural areas and support them. Apart from all this, he is a very good and dear friend,” said Narinder S Bedi, president of civil society organisation Young India Project.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram