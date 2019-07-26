'Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi' is a Fake Entity, Clarifies HRD Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Human Resources Development issued an advisory on Friday over the operations of a fake entity running under the name of ‘Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi’. The entity was dissolved in 1962.

The entity has been reportedly validating its operations by showing a letter from the year 2013, as a departmental order from MHRD, which the officials have termed as faked. The government has cautioned against this entity and has denied issuing any order on the board.

"On scrutiny of the relevant records of this ministry, it has been found no such letters have ever been issued by this Ministry in favour of so called Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi," the advisory said.

The notice issued on July 26 said, "It has come to the notice of Ministry of HRD that one entity operating in the name of “Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi” is claiming to be a recognised Board of Education by the government."

Cautioning the public, the advisory said, "Both these letters are, therefore, completely forged and fabricated. Further, the MHRD clarified, "No letters, whatsoever, have ever been issued by this Ministry recognising the said entity, which is Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi."

The government clarified that any documents produced by the Board of Higher Secondary Education, Delhi about its recognition will be deemed to be fake. “The veracity of the documents may first be confirmed from the concerned organisation/ministry," the order said.