English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Boat Capsizes in Bihar's Kosi River, 8 Feared Drowned
The boat, carrying 15 people, capsized near Ramnagar Bind Toli under Nagra village panchayat of Naugachia police district.
Image for Representation Only. (PTI)
Bhagalpur (Bihar): Eight persons, including seven children aged between six and 12 years, were feared drowned in the Kosi river on Sunday after the boat they were travelling in, capsized, police said.
The boat, carrying 15 people, capsized near Ramnagar Bind Toli under Nagra village panchayat of Naugachia police district.
Seven persons have been rescued, Naugachhia Superintendent of Police Nidhi Rani said.
The incident took place at around 3 pm when strong winds swept through the area and the boat, which was being "ferried illegally and was overloaded," toppled under the impact, she said.
The occupants of the boat were returning to Mohanpur in Purnea district, across the river, and they had come to Naugachia to attend a wedding, the SP said.
Also Watch
The boat, carrying 15 people, capsized near Ramnagar Bind Toli under Nagra village panchayat of Naugachia police district.
Seven persons have been rescued, Naugachhia Superintendent of Police Nidhi Rani said.
The incident took place at around 3 pm when strong winds swept through the area and the boat, which was being "ferried illegally and was overloaded," toppled under the impact, she said.
The occupants of the boat were returning to Mohanpur in Purnea district, across the river, and they had come to Naugachia to attend a wedding, the SP said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Why This Hullabaloo Over Guinness, the Black Irish Beer
- Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Alive, Daughter Tanya Madhvani Confirms Through an Instagram Post
- International Dance Day: Taapsee, Kriti & Other Bollywood Actors You Didn't Know Were Trained Dancers!
- Nokia X to Sport iPhone X Like Notch Display; Launch on May 16
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU