Boat Carrying 13 Capsizes in Gujarat's Mahisagar River, One Dead
The boat was carrying 13 people from Kotlindora village in Thasra taluka to Pavagadh, a pilgrimage site, on the other side of Mahisagar river when it sank, said a Dakor police station official.
Image for Representation Only. (PTI)
Kheda (Gujarat): A 16-year-old boy drowned while twelve others managed to swim to safety after their boat capsized on Saturday in Mahisagar river near Dakor in Kheda district, police said.
He identified the 16-year-old who drowned as Hardik Chavda.
"The boat ride is a shorter route to reach Pavagadh from Kheda. Two out of the twelve people who swam to safety have injuries and they were taken to Dakor civil hospital for treatment," he said.
