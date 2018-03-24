GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Boat Carrying 13 Capsizes in Gujarat's Mahisagar River, One Dead

The boat was carrying 13 people from Kotlindora village in Thasra taluka to Pavagadh, a pilgrimage site, on the other side of Mahisagar river when it sank, said a Dakor police station official.

PTI

Updated:March 24, 2018, 5:10 PM IST
Image for Representation Only. (PTI)
Kheda (Gujarat): A 16-year-old boy drowned while twelve others managed to swim to safety after their boat capsized on Saturday in Mahisagar river near Dakor in Kheda district, police said.

The boat was carrying 13 people from Kotlindora village in Thasra taluka to Pavagadh, a pilgrimage site, on the other side of Mahisagar river when it sank, said a Dakor police station official.

He identified the 16-year-old who drowned as Hardik Chavda.

"The boat ride is a shorter route to reach Pavagadh from Kheda. Two out of the twelve people who swam to safety have injuries and they were taken to Dakor civil hospital for treatment," he said.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
