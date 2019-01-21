LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Boat With 26 Passengers Capsizes in Karnataka, 8 Dead; Navy's Chetak Helicopters Join Rescue Ops

Of the 26 people in the boat, 17 were rescued immediately by other civil boats operating in the area, the police said.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:January 21, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Bengaluru: Eight people are feared dead and one person is missing after a boat carrying 26 pilgrims capsized when it was returning from Kurumagada island in the Arabian sea to Rabindranath Tagore Beach near Karwar. The incident occurred at around 3 pm on Monday afternoon.

Vinay Patil, superintendent of police, Karwar, said the rescue operation is underway and the accident seems to have occurred after the driver lost control of the boat.

Condoling the death of pilgrims, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy tweeted: “I am shocked to learn about the boat accident near SagaraDarshana in Uttara Kannada.I spoke to the Dist-in-Charge Min. @RV_Deshpande and took stock of the situation and directed DC of UK dist to speed up the rescue work. My prayers are with the near and dear ones of the victims.”



Of the 26 people in the boat, 17 were rescued immediately by other civil boats operating in the area.

The Indian Navy dispatched two Chetak helicopters and two fast interceptor crafts to help with the search and rescue operations and recovered eight bodies. Search is on for the one person still missing.






Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram