1-min read

Boat Carrying 40 People Capsizes in Andhra Pradesh, At Least 10 Missing

Most of the passengers were children.

Updated:July 14, 2018, 6:45 PM IST
The boat that capsized in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. (Image: ANI)
A boat carrying around 40 passengers has capsized in Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district. The boat reportedly hit a pillar of a bridge on the river and turned turtle.

Locals have rescued 10 of the passengers while at least 10 others are still missing. According to reports, most of the passengers were children who were returning from school.

Authorities have launched a search and rescue operation along with locals. Rescue teams of both National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have joined the operations.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has asked the local administration to step up the rescue efforts, reported PTI.

(More details awaited)

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
