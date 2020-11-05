News18 Logo

Boat Carrying 50 People Capsizes in Bihar; 1 Body Recovered, 7 Missing

The incident took place in Naugachia police district, around 30 km from here, when agricultural labourers were crossing a river by a boat to go to their fields, Bhagalpur District Magistrate Pranav Kumar said.

A boat carrying nearly 50 people capsized in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday, killing a 40-year-old woman, while seven others were feared drowned, officials said. The remaining people on the boat either swam to safety or were rescued by SDRF personnel, a senior official said.

The incident took place in Naugachia police district, around 30 km from here, when agricultural labourers were crossing a river by a boat to go to their fields, Bhagalpur District Magistrate Pranav Kumar said. "One body has been recovered so far. She has been identified as Sunaina Devi, a resident of Tintanga in Gopalpur police station area in Naugachia. Seven people are still missing," the DM told PTI.

A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the spot and efforts were on to recover the seven missing persons, he added.

